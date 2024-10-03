Rally, Support, Vote With Power: Welcome to Your Election Group Chat

RSVP is your group chat come to life, an always-on newsfeed where you can have uncensored conversations — whether you’re the biggest pundit in your friend group, needed to google “what the hell happens now” when Biden stepped down, or just want a safe place to catch up on the headlines and what they mean for you and your life. It’s a place to safely reflect on a system we know is not working: According to our Refinery29 election poll of 500 people, in the eyes of our audience, 76% say our democracy is broken and 90% say we need a more representative government.