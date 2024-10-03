Rally, Support, Vote With Power: Welcome to Your Election Group Chat

The 2024 presidential election has been a bumpy ride with unexpected twists and turns. Between balancing a desire for radical change with our enduring skepticism of institutions that have consistently failed us, we’re exhausted — but with so many of our basic freedoms on the chopping block, apathy is not an option.
At the same time, there’s a feeling of hope in the air. How can we engage this energy to recognize the seismic implications of potentially having the first female, and Black and South Asian president, as well as the issues at stake, from reproductive rights, racial justice, LGBTQIA+ rights, and immigration to income inequality, climate change, and more? Whether it’s your first election or your 15th, you need a familiar place to learn and consider — but also to laugh, relate, and release.
Enter: Rally, Support, Vote with Power. RSVP.
RSVP is your group chat come to life, an always-on newsfeed where you can have uncensored conversations — whether you’re the biggest pundit in your friend group, needed to google “what the hell happens now” when Biden stepped down, or just want a safe place to catch up on the headlines and what they mean for you and your life. It’s a place to safely reflect on a system we know is not working: According to our Refinery29 election poll of 500 people, in the eyes of our audience, 76% say our democracy is broken and 90% say we need a more representative government.
Above all, RSVP is a community to rally with before we head to the polls on November 5. (As a reminder, you have until October 26 to register to vote, so go do it!)
We’ll be updating RSVP daily with content across our site and social channels. Most importantly, we want to hear from you. So drop into our DMs, into the comments, into our inboxes and let us know what you want to watch, read, or share in this space.
RSVP to our virtual group chat and to the election. We hope you read, share and, of course, vote with power.
Prachi Gupta, Contributing Editor, Politics
Chelsea Sanders, VP Brand Strategy and Development, Refinery29 Unbothered and Somos
Carli Whitwell, Senior Director of Editorial, Refinery29
