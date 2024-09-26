AT: Hell yes!!! [laughs]. I was scared, I was so scared! I remember reading the script and I was like This girl is on every page! Do I have the strength to carry an entire set like this? I mean, I saw the way that India [Amarteifio, who played young Queen Charlotte in the series] was stressed throughout our filming, because it’s not an easy thing. People think, you know, leading a film you get to be in the light and in the glamor of it all. But it is a massive responsibility. So the imposter syndrome was real. I was like, I have to make sure that every day I’m on set, I bring my A-game. I need to know this character back to front, this is my number one priority. So yeah, there was a lot of pressure. And I mean this whole story has so many generous moments for an actor, but those are only generous if you know how to execute it. So it was trying to make sure everything was embedded in a reality. That there was no melodrama. That I wasn’t doing a caricature of someone I’ve seen with an illness, or that I’ve seen fall in love, or you know become an ice queen. There had to be balance.