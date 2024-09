GU Is Uniqlo’s Sister Brand — & It’s Finally Available In The US

Since 2006, Uniqlo’s sister fashion brand GU (pronounced as letters “g” and “u” and derived from the Japanese character for “freedom”) has been a shopping fixture in Japan thanks to its affordable range of on-trend styles and almost 450 stores. And while the label — part of Fast Retailing Group, which also owns Theory and Helmut Lang — previously had a stateside pop-up, today GU opened a flagship in New York and launched a US commerce site. This marks GU’s first permanent store outside of Asia and the first step in a global expansion that could make the brand as ubiquitous as its popular sister label