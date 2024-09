Hacks Won At The 2024 Emmys, But It Still Isn’t A Win For Comedy

Let’s get this out of the way: The Bear is a great show. The thing is, it’s just not a comedy. The Emmys, which aired Sunday night, let this be known right off the bat. “Now, I love the show, I love the show, and I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether The Bear is really a comedy,” co-host Eugene Levy said about the hit FX show during his joke-laden opening monologue , alongside son and former co-star Dan Levy, “but in the true spirit of The Bear, we will not be making any jokes.” The audience, including cast member Ayo Edebiri, laughed — and then the show went on to win 11 total comedy awards and sweep most of the top comedy acting categories , including Jeremy Allen White for Outstanding Lead Actor, Ebon Moss-Bachrach for Lead Actor, and Liza Colón-Zayas for Supporting Actress. And while we’re thrilled for the stars of the series, especially when it comes to historic wins like Colón-Zayas, who became the first Latina to win in her category, it’s tough not to feel like it’s a loss for other “true” comedy shows and their actors, writers, and directors.