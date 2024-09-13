My Old Ass Gives Gen Z The Coming-Of-Age Movie It Deserves

More seriously though, there’s a specific kind of fear that comes from knowing what pain and hardships life will throw at you. But as Younger Elliott tells her old ass, there’s strength and bravery that only comes from being a young person who’s curious about the world and unafraid to throw themselves into it — even if they know full well they might get hurt. As Younger Elliott says, “If you weren’t young and dumb you’d never fucking be brave enough to do anything. If you knew how shitty and unfair life would be, you’d never leave your house.” It’s a stark moment of realization for Older Elliott, and for viewers of all ages, who might find themselves in a similar mindset whether it comes to dating, careers, and putting themselves out there.