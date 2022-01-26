The Fallout Isn’t Just About Another School Shooting

For Park, these themes were always going to be explored in the film — and solely what was depicted on screen. There's no 24-hour wall-to-wall news coverage of students streaming out of campuses with their hands up, flashing images of the shooter, and pundits analyzing over and over again just how this could have happened, images that have become all too familiar, because that’s not what keeps the director up at night. “I couldn't stop thinking about what it would be like to be a high school student in America right now,” she tells Refinery29. “I'm so inspired by the young people that were able to go through situations like this and turn their grief and turn their trauma into this incredible change in the world, but I kept thinking, I would just be so scared [that] I wouldn't be able to get out of bed every day, and I don't know that I would ever be able to go back to school. I would feel like shit and like a shitty person that I couldn't be up there rallying and saying all those incredible things. There's got to be so many kids who also feel that way.”