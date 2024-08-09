I think it’s a story that a lot of people can relate to — not only those in the track world, but also just anyone who is going after something. A lot of people in track have been doing this since they were a lot younger. Their parents saw they were fast, and they put them in this special program and hired this special coach. I didn’t have that. I’m one of four siblings — Brandi, Brittany, Brandon, Bryan. My sister went to college on a basketball scholarship, and that’s why I got into track — I just wanted to get school paid for. And then somewhere along the way I started realizing, I’m really good at this. I just hadn’t really been in an environment to cultivate that success. I think a lot of people relate to the kind of adversity I experienced.