Biles’ experience is one that many Black women can relate to. Black women are often scrutinized more than any other race about our appearance, including our hair. The standard of beauty is centered on eurocentric features and has skewed the public's view of natural hair textures and protective hairstyles to be deemed as unworthy. The pressures Black women face to assimilate to whitewashed beauty standards have caused some to try to conceal their natural features. For many, adopting “acceptable” hairstyles like straighter hair has been used as a tool to gain access and opportunity in the professional world. Social causes like the Natural Hair Movement and the Crown Act have worked to disrupt and dismantle traditional beauty standards that have harmed Black women for centuries. Despite this progress, people are still spewing this judgmental rhetoric online, proving that the relentless efforts to make sure Black women, and our hair, are protected must continue.