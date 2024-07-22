The Rhaenicent ship is popular for a multitude of reasons. House Of The Dragon’s premise is centered around picking apart the unfairness of a heteropatriarchal society. In Season 2, Alicent is continuously undermined by the men sitting on the small council despite the fact that she had been ruling in Viserys' name for years while her husband was bedridden. She's then kicked out of the small council by her second son Aemond after he's chosen to rule as regent in Aegon's place. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra has had to discipline her own council who think of her as the “gentler sex” with little knowledge of war, despite the fact there has been 80 years of peace, so the men advising her haven’t seen much war either. Season 2 has Daemon largely MIA, hallucinating and still chafing at the idea of not being his brother’s heir, so is it any surprise then that Rhaenyra finds comfort quite literally in Mysaria’s arms? If they had not been positioned against one another through Team Black and Team Green, would it have been Alicent’s instead?