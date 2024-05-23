Nadirah Simmons: The thing about the first is sometimes we get so caught up in the idea of, well, this person was the first to do this, and they were the first to do that. But I always find myself talking about people in that sense when it comes to the impact that they've had, like the chapter about Missy [Elliott], the first woman in rap to go to the future. Obviously, she didn't go to the future [literally], and that's why there are so many figurative [firsts in the book]. But to see the things that these women have done and the impact that they’ve had, I really wanted to show and highlight that. That's the kind of stuff for me where I'm like, to see all of the impact is amazing, but I want people to know where the foundation is. So yes, they're the first, and that's how we get to that point, but it's less about saying, “This person is here, and they're the best, and they're the very first person.” It's really understanding the lineage and the legacy of a lot of people. With men in hip-hop, we get to see that very frequently. We get to say they did this, and that influenced this person to do this, and we always get to connect those dots. With women outside of the really big names that we always hear, a lot of people aren't really aware of how much impact women have had. Not just on women in hip-hop but everyone in hip-hop as a whole, and I really wanted to connect those dots in that way.