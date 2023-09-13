Anifa Mvuemba & Tia Adeola Wowed NYFW. They Want To Help Other Black Designers Do The Same

Adeola, who is from Lagos, Nigeria, was raised in London before living in New York. The 26-year-old has taken the fashion industry by storm and worked alongside celebrities such as Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid. Adeola graduated from The New School with a B.A. in culture and media. She first launched her brand from her dorm room during the summer of 2017. She said that those integral years not only helped shape her career but her personal style as well.