The Black Diaspora (And Beyoncé) Made London Feel Like Home

The diversity of London and the prevalence of African, Caribbean, and Black British communities makes it one of my favorite cities that I’ve ever visited, and one that I felt extremely comfortable visiting solo. It’s so easy to make friends when you share culture, regardless of whether you’re a local or tourist. It’s not an experience that you can easily replicate, or a comfort that you can find just anywhere, but it is becoming increasingly easy to find community with other members of the diaspora when traveling. I never thought I’d see the day when I’d be shopping in an H&M while Afrobeats , a genre I grew up hearing only around family, is playing on the speakers. African diasporic culture has become front and center in a way I’ve never seen before, but am thoroughly enjoying. From Afrobeats songs topping the charts to foods like oxtail entering mainstream cuisine (Okay, I don’t love that part. Why does it cost fiftyleven dollars just to get a plate of oxtail these days?), the diaspora has taken a foothold in Western culture with no signs of slowing down. As a traveler, this means continuing to prioritize visiting those cities where my community is thriving — as long as I do that, I’ll always have an amazing time.