Visiting Ghana For Detty December Healed Me

If this all feels like an advertisement for Ghana, it is! I strongly encourage Black people from all over the diaspora to add countries on the continent to their travel bucket list, starting with Ghana. (I’m biased, what can I say?) I left with a sense of self-assuredness that I really didn’t expect. The confidence that comes from feeling like you belong simply can’t be understated. It’s not something that Black folks that live outside of predominantly Black areas get to experience often, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.