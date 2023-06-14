How “Antes Muerta Que Sencilla” Almost Killed the Women in My Family

In her caution, she is helping me and the other women in our family unlearn the refrain that has had such a hold on our community: antes muerta que sencilla. This insistence on a more sculpted and slim version of ourselves is haunting. It leaves us out of breath and gasping to feel the acceptance that comes from a society that tells us in every way possible that we may never be enough. But in those moments is when we most need to look in the mirror and tell ourselves that we are worthy and believe it. And because beauty is a verb just as much as it is a noun, we must actively participate in feeding ourselves affirmations, safety, and love to remind ourselves and our bodies that to exist beautifully, we must live authentically. Sometimes it is hard to sift through the mud of our harsh society and prioritize what feels most beautiful and whole to us.