This is a wonderful development of Lily’s character, whose dreams of romantic fairy tales have consistently worked to sabotage her search for love. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with romance and passion, but Lily’s reliance on destiny and the universe often left her in a confused mess. This season, she learns how to take responsibility for herself and her needs, and starts dreaming about goals beyond marriage like working as a make-up artist or checking things off the bucket list she wrote when she was 15. Through heartfelt conversations with her brother Jorge, painful heartbreaks, and realizations, Lily grows up in the course of eight episodes, thus telling a story of true millennial adulthood — down to not being able to afford buying her own house or knowing what she wants out of life. It meant a lot to see a Latina character embodying the struggles of my generation, as the millennial struggle is generally embodied by non-Latine white characters on TV and film.