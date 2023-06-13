There’s An International Salsa Museum Coming to the Bronx

While salsa was notably male-dominated, women have been fundamental to realizing the vision for this museum by joining the advisory boards, producing events, and creating eye-catching art to promote the cause. In 2021, Reyes, a social worker with some music industry experience, co-founded the ISM with Willy Rodriguez and Manny Tavarez, both who share her passion for her community and have a deeply ingrained love for salsa music and culture. Rodriguez is the musical director of the Tito Puente Jr. Orchestra and La Excelencia; he credits salsa — namely Celia Cruz, who encouraged him to play music — for saving his life. The trio feels it is their duty to keep salsa music’s rich cultural history alive, especially as the genre’s elders have passed away or soon might.