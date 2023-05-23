The Queen Charlotte Press Tour Is A Masterclass In Natural Hairstyling

“It's almost like if they can do it, why can I?” stresses Smith. “A lot of us do look up to celebrities, we look up to what people are doing on the red carpet and we are in awe of these people. If we see them [wearing their natural hair on the red carpet] it’s almost like a green card to say oh, my afro is fine. It shouldn't have to take celebrities [for us to be comfortable with our hair in its natural state] but they are doing their bit. I love that more [Black celebrities] are embracing texture and not feeling pressured to wear straight or wavy wigs. Like I said there's nothing wrong with that. I love all hair. I just want people not to feel pressured into doing anything and to just be free. That's my motto: be free.”