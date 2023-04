Atlanta’s Fight Against “Cop City” Is Intersectional — & It Has to Be to Win

However, time after time, the city of Atlanta has responded with raids. On January 18, Manuel Páez Terán , a nonbinary activist known as “Tortuguita,” was shot to death inside of a tent by agents of the Georgia State Patrol, working with Atlanta Police Department agents, during a raid in the forest. Police have said that Tortuguita, who was born in Venezuela, first fired shots that wounded an officer and that they were killed after police returned fire. However, last month Tortuguita’s family attorney revealed the results of an independent autopsy that determined that Tortuguita had their hands up when they were shot and killed, completely conflicting with the police narrative that the officer shot in self-defense. The family says Tortuguita was shot at least 12 times . Yet, no charges have been brought against any officers and no other information has been released related to their death.