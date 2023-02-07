Salt-N-Pepa Celebrate Hip-Hop Turning 50 & Talk Navigating The Genre’s Misogyny

“It was surreal,” Salt said, smiling. “It's really hard to even describe because it's been so long. 50 years is a really long time. And being in the room with everybody was like a family reunion, 'cause we haven't seen them in forever. And everybody looks really good too.” She shared that their rehearsal included Run DMC, LL Cool J, Rakim, and DJ Jazzy Jeff. It was the first time all of the legends were in the same room together. “We used to say ‘we the female Run DMC.’ Now in our history, we have never ever been on the same stage with Run DMC. That's huge. It was like a block party back in the day,” Pepa said, sharing that she missed her cue in rehearsal because she was looking around in awe. “The audience is going to lose their mind,” Salt added.