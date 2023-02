You People tries to approach the subject in a similar fashion, but Barris and Hill’s take just isn’t as dynamic. While Ezra and Amira are seemingly normal characters, most of the people around them feel more like caricatures and hyper-problematic stereotypes than actual people — Shelley as the well-meaning but clumsy white liberal and Akbar as the unyielding hotep. Akbar, in his overwhelmingly antagonistic stance against Ezra’s existence, is an especially troubling character because it feels like his only objection to his daughter’s fiancé is on account of his race, not because of his genuine concern for Amira’s happiness or comfort with a partner who quits his cushy full-time job to work on his Black culture podcast despite not being part of the culture himself (the actual red flag!). We get to see the nuance of Ezra and Shelley’s relationship as he tries his best to manage all of his mom’s inappropriate behavior, but Amira and Akbar’s father-daughter dynamic doesn’t get the same screen time; Akbar talks, and Amira listens without pushing back even if she doesn’t agree. The same goes for his relationship with wife Fatima, whose only role in the film is to echo her husband’s sentiments. (How do you underutilize THE Nia Long in a rom-com?!) We don’t get to see any of the good intentions or solid reasoning behind Akbar’s disapproval of Ezra either, just him being mean for the sake of being mean. Not allowing this Black man to have any legitimate justification for his behavior when there are valid points to raise about the challenges of an interracial relationship feels like an oversimplification of a real issue, and it feels especially unfortunate coming from Barris, a Black father himself. Ezra’s friend and podcast co-host Mo ( Sam Jay ) helpfully attempts to explain the cultural disconnect between Ezra and Akbar, and between white and Black people at large, by likening it to the lack of trust between between a cheater and his girlfriend — white people as the adulterers, Black people as the unforgiving partners — but interpersonal race relations are more far complicated than how that illustration (and this film) frames them.