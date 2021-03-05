Coming 2 America Tries To Be Nostalgic & Woke — In The End, It’s Neither

Perhaps in an effort to appeal to a wider fanbase, Coming 2 America takes on a moralizing quality, aiming at teaching a lesson to a new generation: Blaze your own trail. It also makes a half-hearted effort to shatter the glass ceiling of Zamunda by pushing for women's rights in the notoriously sexist fake country; Princess Meeka (Layne) becomes the Crown Princess, and Lavelle's love interest Mirembe (Nomzamo Mbatha) is encouraged to become an entrepreneur. Even the faults of yore are addressed, as the barbers of My-T-Sharp Barbershop are now hip and sensitive to certain parts of the social justice movement. You won't find those guys being transphobic in 2021.