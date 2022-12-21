How To Wear Loungewear For The Holidays, Thanks To Alicia Keys’ Athleta Collab

If you're anything like us, right around now, you're experiencing fashion fatigue that comes from not knowing what to wear after almost 365 days of styling outfits. You've probably also been in living in leggings and sweatshirts as you (hopefully) end the last full work or school week of 2022 or finish up everything you've set out to do before the new year. But just because the holidays are marketed as the season to try festive trends like sequins and a naked dress, there's no need to abandon the loungewear way of life if you're done with hard pants... at least until January.
Or that's what we discovered when Refinery29's Style editors set to try the holiday collection from Alicia Keys' collaboration with performance brand Athleta. From working in sweatpants into a holiday lunch look to throwing on a fleece jacket over a holiday dress for a New Year's Eve party, ahead, how three editors styled loungewear for the holiday season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
"Ever since I got this turtleneck sweater tunic early in the month, I've worn it everywhere from a celebratory dinner (paired with form-fitting leather pants, thigh-high boots, and no shirt underneath for a midriff cut-out moment) to a casual holiday get-together (paired with a tank top and tailored pants as seen in the photo above).
One of the reasons why I have been quick to embrace the look is how effortlessly chic the sweater dress makes everything look, including the leggings and sneakers that I've thrown it over after a workout to run some holiday errands. The dramatic length of the tunic adds a touch of interest to even the most mundane bottoms — especially when paired with party shoes and chunky jewelry. Next up: wearing the look with a mini skirt for a night out!" — Irina Grechko, Fashion Director
"My usual go-to pieces for fall and winter are a turtleneck and wide-leg pants, so choosing a turtleneck bodysuit (top photo) and jersey pants (photo above) made the most sense to my wardrobe. Plus, the pants looked incredibly comfy.
For the bodysuit, I chose to dress up the look since it has some shimmer in it. The color reminds me of the '70s, so the wide-leg jeans with the double-breasted blazer gave it a nice throwback aesthetic. To add some holiday cheer, I went for gold booties that played up the shine on the bodysuit. For the pants, I opted to keep them more casual, pairing them with a white turtleneck and black loafers. Still, it needed some holiday-ish piece, so this furry black headband was just right.
The bodysuit look is perfect for an office party or a casual get-together, while the pants look is tailor-made for a Christmas lunch." — Frances Solá-Santiago, Fashion Writer
"I gravitate toward effortless items I can repurpose into multiple looks. For instance, for a cozy work-from-home look, I paired the Embrace Jacket and the Wool Cashmere socks with my black Lululemon High-Rise Align leggings and a gray henley top. It was snuggly, warm, and worked just as well for Zoom meetings as lounging in bed.
However, despite the items being loungewear/athletic pieces, they could easily be fashioned into a festive ensemble with a holiday dress, like this glittery sequin mini or a bedazzled LBD — both perfect for a night out with friends. Meanwhile, the jacket and knee-high socks would also pair well with a red sweater and a plaid miniskirt for a family Christmas dinner." — Vivien Lee, Affiliate Fashion Writer
