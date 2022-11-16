I Enlisted A TikTok-Approved Stylist To Help Me Dress For Work

I opted for a basic, black double-breasted blazer with a white sweater and blue jeans, sporting the outerwear as directed: just one arm in. At first glance, it seemed odd, but the more I looked in the mirror, the more I liked the unexpected twist. From the back, though, it was a different story: one sleeve hung awkwardly with no real aesthetic value. It was just another reminder that on-the-runway styling is not always as practical in real life.