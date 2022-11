The show opened with a reintroduction to Rihanna, featuring the music and fashion mogul dancing alongside her performers to the tune of “D.M.B.” (a song dedicated to her by her boyfriend ASAP Rocky ). What followed is an eclectic, otherworldly event, elevated by a truly impressive roundup of stars. Rihanna recruited sex symbols Damson Idris and Winston Duke , comedian and creator Rickey Thompson , actors Marsai Martin Taraji P. Henson , and Taylour Paige — who delivered a savage monologue that’s already being used as a trending sound on TikTok. (Can we take a moment to shoutout how stunning Taraji and Sheryl looked strutting towards the camera? Talk about commanding energy!) Johnny Depp also makes an appearance in the show strutting to "So Fresh, So Clean" but his presence didn't add anything to show (not to mention, it was a very weird choice to platform an accused abuser during this show.) The Savage X Fenty musical performers, all wearing clothing from the new collection, are just as stellar; Don Toliver teased a new single, Burna Boy performed ‘Last Last’, and Maxwell and Anitta also did their thing.