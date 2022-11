Digital Fashion Helps You Be Your Most Fantastical Self

Like most of us, Asia has those days where she struggles with how she looks or doesn’t feel super comfortable in her own skin, but both her modeling jobs and the intersection of fashion and gaming have had an unexpected empowering effect. Getting dressed up in games and customizing characters has been a way for her to express her authentic self doing what she’s most passionate about. “I’ve fallen in love with my face — I appreciate the parts of me that are unique, so I always try to make any character customization … look as close to me as I can get it,” she said, referencing games like Elden Ring . “I want to see some resemblance to me because I love myself, and I love seeing how I could look in a different world.”