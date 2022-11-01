Serena Kerrigan Wants You To Buy Her Studs Collaboration “For The Plot”

I also have a great team. It's very important to surround yourself with people who are passionate about your brand but who also say no to you. I'm not like a fashion influencer, so [when designing] there was a little part of me that was like, Is this even cute? And then then I asked everyone, “Is this cute?” And they said, “yes.” [laughs] I always ask this question: “Would you buy this? Would you shell out money for this? Will you give me your credit card now and I can charge it?” And if the answer is “no,” then we're not selling the product and we're not making it. For [this collaboration], I was like, “I would buy every one of these earrings together or apart, in a collection or not.” And everyone felt the same way.