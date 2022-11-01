MAC’s Black Panther Makeup Embraces My Blackness As Much As I Do

With this collection, anyone could easily pull off a stunning full-face look — many different ones, too. Just BYOF (Bring Your Own Foundation). Impressed isn't the word to describe my admiration for these pieces. As a Black woman, I've had firsthand experiences of feeling left out of the beauty conversation. So, to have a major brand pay homage to an all-Black film, while properly serving inclusivity, gives me hope. I've never experienced a non-minority-owned makeup collection that embraces my Blackness as much as I do. Thank you, MAC.