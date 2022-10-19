Savage x Fenty Is Launching Activewear With The Help Of Adam Selman

The collection, which will be available from a size XS to 4X, is exactly the bold take on activewear you’d expect from the brand: lingerie-inspired details, bright-colored two-pieces, fishnet-looking leggings, and low-cut bras and bodysuits that look equally suited for a treadmill session or a day of errands. It’s all part of the ethos behind this new category: “We think of sport as how you move through your life,” Rihanna added in the press release.