Get To Know The New Faces Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In the wake of T’Challa’s death, the fate of Wakanda hangs in the balance. Not only is the rest of the world eyeing the country’s unique and powerful natural resources — as colonizers do — but a new threat emerges from beneath the ocean’s surface in the form of Namor (the very fine Tenoch Huerta of Narcos: Mexico fame), a powerful half-human, half-Atlantean king looking to wage war on Wakanda. According to Marvel Comics lore, there’s a deep, deadly history of beef between the two kingdoms; in the comics, Atlanteans and Wakandans are mortal enemies because of a bloody period of war that led to them killing each other. That violence plays out during the Incursion , the calamity and destruction that results from the multiverse essentially folding in out itself and causing the various universes to collide with each other. (Check out Loki and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness if you’re wondering just how serious this Incursion could potentially be.)