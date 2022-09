Sanaa Lathan Is A Director Now & On The Come Up Is Her Triumphant Debut

On The Come Up is the second film adaptation of one of Angie Thomas’s novels; the first was The Hate U Give . If you are familiar with Thomas’s work, you know that she has an uncanny ability to take big social issues and distill them through the eyes of a teenage girl. In both stories, Black girls have to battle through social injustice and misogynoir as well as the big crushes, family drama, and raging hormones that come with teen girlhood. Thomas tells stories that center Black girls but also ones that tackle what it’s like to be a multifaceted Black girl in a world that doesn’t want to see you win. So, the simple answer is that On The Come Up is for us, complicated Black girls (and those of us who are still teenagers in our souls) who crave representation and who love watching confirmations of our existence and of our dreams on screen. “All Black girls should know that they are enough just as they are, no matter where they’re from, no matter what their circumstance is,” Lathan said on the red carpet. In her own interview with Unbothered, Thomas echoed the sentiment: “The world world often tells [Black girls] that they’re either too much or not enough and I’m here to tell them that they are enough.” she said. Lathan agreed: “They are enough and they are loved and to love and accept yourself is to step into your power."