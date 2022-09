Please Stop Calling It A ‘Late Term’ Abortion, Sen. Graham

People aren’t “twiddling their thumbs” if they have an abortion at 15 weeks, Bertram Roberts says. They’re typically taking the time needed to overcome the very real hurdles that lawmakers have placed in front of them — as Bertram Roberts knows all too well from helping people travel out of Mississippi for abortions. If they don’t choose to or can’t self-manage their abortions (which is only an option up to about 10 weeks in pregnancy ), they may need to delay their abortions because they’re waiting to raise the funds to go out of state. (Meanwhile, the further into a pregnancy they get, the more expensive an abortion typically is.)