Virgo Season Reminds Us There’s Magic In The Mundane

The very same day that the sun enters Virgo, it’s planetary ruler, Mercury, enters the pre-retrograde zone. Then, Mercury retrograde fully begins on September 9 in Libra. "This means that the whole month ahead will be met with major miscommunications, trauma, travel issues, and texts from our exes," says Lisa Stardust , astrologer and author of The Love Deck . "The good news is that this can be a time of reflection and understanding — if we are open to hearing out other people and looking inwards." We say this often, but retrogrades aren't all bad — they allow us to relearn and reevaluate what's going on in our lives, and coupled with the work ethic of Virgo season, it may be for the best.