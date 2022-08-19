Harper On HBO’s Industry Is The Black Anti-Heroine We’ve Been Waiting For

So often, Black women are not allowed to be flawed. The same fans who shit on Harper seem to love Yasmin, a character whose choices are even worse. Yasmin is continuously rude, manipulates her friends, brings in less work than her peers (which isn’t entirely her fault because of her misogynistic boss), and worst of all, she betrays Harper. Yet, there is a lack of vitriol for her from viewers. Harper may be a lot of things, but she always gets the job done. Even though she’s rude sometimes and not just super driven to succeed, she’s a caring friend. She checks in on Rob and Greg all the time, making sure they don’t drink too much, and she reassures Rob after his coworkers make fun of how he dresses because he is poor. She lets Hari (Nabhaan Rizwan) sleep in her room when he’s too drunk to find his own, and she speaks up for Yasmin when her boss is inappropriate with her. She continuously makes sure to show up for her friends. Harper is a redeemable character and that’s a hill that I am willing to die on. When other characters behave badly, viewers give them so much grace. I ask you to give Harper the same. If the non-Black viewers who are hating on Harper could get over their anti-Blackness and need for Black women to be perfect, they could enjoy Industry and Harper as much as I do.