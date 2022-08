Locs & Law School: How Locing My Hair Made Me More Free

In law school, I’ve made friends who celebrated my birthday after only knowing me for two months. I’ve stayed in the library studying until my brain couldn’t process the words in front of me, but I’ve also gone on date nights and spent my Sundays at my grandma’s house playing with my baby cousin. I worked in a firm where no one made me feel othered and I never had to recite Solange’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” to my coworkers. Ultimately, I’ve forged my own experiences through a dense forest of assumptions and generalizations to tell my own precious story of my first year of law school. I am going to be a lawyer with locs and so far, they haven’t been the barrier to my dream that I once thought they would be. And this is not to say I think that I’ll always go through my career without biases or ignorance from colleagues — unfortunately, the very existence of The Crown Act to combat hair discrimination proves this issue is alive and well— but it has been refreshing that my back-to-school experience hasn’t been more stressful than it inherently is just because of my natural hair.