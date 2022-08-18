Locs & Law School: How Locing My Hair Made Me More Free

I wasn’t naive enough to think that as a Black woman with locs, I’d be welcomed into this space with open arms and absolutely no ignorance or bias, but I also didn’t want the potential worst-case scenarios to stop me from taking a chance on myself. Much like my experience with locs, the reality of law school turned out to be very different from my expectations. I expected to go through three years of law school with little to no friends because I thought the obsession with competing against each other would put friendships on the back burner. Mentors and family members of mine gave unwarranted advice that cautioned me that law school would snatch away any time I wanted to spend with my partner or that I wouldn’t be able to do anything that wasn’t law school related. I was ready to suffer for the sake of my degree. But just as quickly as I looked in the mirror and loved my locs, I soon realized that law school was going to be my journey.

