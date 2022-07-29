My Complicated Relationship With Faux Locs

"Wooooow." Then, silence. That's all I needed to know this look was absolutely not Magie-approved. My exciting, daring look that had me feeling my best immediately sizzled with just one exaggerated expression of disbelief. I've never strived for my mom's approval; I've been blessed to not have a parent that would put that pressure on me. But still, when I had it, I felt reassured. To be honest, her disapproval didn't shock me because my mom's style is minimalist at best. She'd never dye her hair any other color but black and the most out-of-comfort zone thing she's ever done was her switch to square-rim dark purple glasses. Mom's "less is more" view wasn't inherited, but it's a difference we've accepted about each other over time. So I smiled through her criticisms, convincing myself it wasn't so bad. She's just old school. She doesn't get it.