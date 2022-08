Whether you struggle with the occasional pimple only every now and then, or have been on a perpetual hunt to clear your skin, Neutrogena’s new launch has something effective and budget-friendly for you to add to your arsenal. And Chloë and Halle swear by it. The sisters were announced as Neutrogena ambassadors in 2021, making them the first-ever sister spokespeople for the brand. In an interview with Refinery29 at the time of the announcement, the pair shared that their connection with Neutrogena went all the way back to their childhood, when they used various products from the skincare company to tend to their unique skin issues. Years later, Neutrogena still has its place in their respective beauty routines, specifically its latest line aimed at targeting and healing acne-prone, textured skin: the Stubborn collection