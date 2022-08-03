WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith’s Puma Collection Is Versatile On & Off The Court

Speaking for myself specifically, my outfits have been really intentional! You see it around the league as well. Outside of basketball, [we are] really expressing ourselves as social advocates and concerned citizens. I think that the reach that we have with these platforms is unique, and we are the most [outspoken] professional athletes, in my opinion. We always try to use what we have to get the message out and be supportive of social movements we’re passionate about. My BG outfit at the All-Star game meant the most to me. I was on the biggest stage to try and keep her spirit there, keep her voice there, and the message relevant for her [was important]. I didn't even want to play at the beginning of the year, I feel like I should have been doing more, but I love how we all have been able to come together. In the WNBA, sisterhood is so important. We always are going to make sure we uplift our sister and do everything we can to bring her home.