“Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures Of Speech’” Exhibit Invites Viewers To “Question Everything”

The show — loosely broken into sections like architecture, music, design, and fashion — still holds the clothing racks full of pieces from Abloh’s first fashion venture, Pyrex Vision, and the Milan-based label that he founded in 2013, Off-White . There is still the striped dress Abloh created for Beyoncé’s 2018 Vogue cover shoot (it didn’t appear in the magazine). There is still the Nike shoe display from when the sportswear giant enlisted the multidisciplinary creative to redesign 10 of its most famous footwear styles in 2017. Yet, unlike typical exhibits, there is barely any signage accompanying the pieces, as if inviting viewers to be a “ tourist or a purist ,” a point of view that Abloh employed during his design process. Depending on how much you know about Abloh, or whether you want to consult the brochure the museum hands you upon entry or make your own assumptions about the items displayed, you can land in either of the camps.