For many years in pop culture, this hasn’t really been the case. Historically, young South Asian and Middle Eastern women — if they’ve been depicted on screen at all — have had to grapple with pretty limiting and sometimes straight up offensive representations . Often, the trope is the same: a young brown girl is depicted as meek, nerdy, voiceless, and essentially powerless, usually against the wills and desires of her family. It doesn't really matter where geographically or culturally she's from. The throughline is that she's brown as the wide spectrum of individual cultures are, of course, all conflated. We saw it from an early age and to a pretty big extreme with Disney princess Jasmine, who's kidnapped and locked away by Jafar. Or, the woman on our TV is unable to fully embrace her culture without assimilating to the dominant western culture, like Jess Bhamra in Bend It Like Beckham . Thankfully these depictions have started to change , with the premiere of shows like Never Have I Ever Ramy ,and Sort Of