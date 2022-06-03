As A Black Woman Who Lived In Sweden, #Swedengate Is All Too Familiar

I’m Muslim & every time I went to my Swedish friend's house to play as a kid, they were always eating pork. Of course I couldn’t eat it so I had to sit in the room and wait for them to finish. Today #Swedengate made me realize that was not a coincidence. These ppl are just stingy— 🦋 (@anonymamana) May 30, 2022
Spoiler alert: Swedish people *do* feed their guests… sometimes. But in my experience, they are also quite excellent at making you feel quite alone/different if you’re not a white/white-passing person born in Sweden.
Heated discussion w/ my Swede on #Swedengate. He said kids over to play weren't 'guests' and I was like 🙄. In 🇯🇲 anyone who isn't family is a guest. I reminded him "it takes a village". He was silent then agreed. Honestly I think this was a breakthru in our relationship 😂— Allie Lindo | Get boosted 🌻 (@AllieLindo) June 3, 2022