Ceremonia’s New Beach Waves Salt Spray Is The Answer To Our No-Crunchy-Hair Prayers

Your summer just got a lot saltier — in the absolute best way. Ceremonia, the Latinx-owned clean hair-care brand, answered our prayers for non-crunchy beach waves with its latest product: the Guava Beach Waves Texturizing Salt Spray. Giving you the perfect effortlessly styled beach hair and nourishing antioxidant-rich ingredients, there's no need to sacrifice your strands' health. It's the latest in Ceremonia's styling-meets-treatment products — second to the iconic Pequi Curl Activator — that promises hair that "feels as good as it looks."
"I wanted to capture the perfect summer beach day," said Babba Rivera, founder and CEO of Ceremonia, in a press release. "When the ocean makes your hair air-dry with the perfect amount of grit and texture." Third in the brand's Guava line, the antioxidant-rich superfruit nourishes hair and blocks UV rays. If you've been scouring the internet for a beachy waves spray from a clean brand that won't break your hair — or your wallet — your search is over. Say hello to summer and yet another Ceremonia product to add to your routine.
This isn't just any ol' salt spray — it's packed to the brim with nourishing ingredients like guava, pink Bolivian salt, aloe vera, and more. Let's break down what each of these ingredients does.
Guava: Ceremonia's fave ingredient is full of antioxidant properties, and it's a natural UV barrier.
Pink Bolivian Salt: The aforementioned salt in the "salt spray," it enhances texture while keeping hair soft to the touch. Unlike sea salt, it doesn't leave your hair crunchy and stiff.
Aloe vera: Straight from the leaves of aloe plants, this strengthens your strands while hydrating them.
We can't discuss any of Ceremonia's products without mentioning the scent. A unique twist to the brand's Guava Collection, it adds the sweet, subtle smell of ripe guava to Ceremonia's mainline Tonka scent. In other words, it's the perfect fragrance for the perfect tropical summer. Honestly, you'll be obsessed with smelling your own hair — whether you want the beach hair and smell without any sandy messes or need subtle waves and a beach-ready fragrance for an under-the-sun summer trip.
