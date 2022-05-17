How To Access Abortion Now — & If (& When) Roe Falls

In the next several weeks, the Supreme Court will likely overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 federal ruling that protects a person’s right to choose abortion. The decision will leave individual states to determine the legality of abortion, and future bans could cause devastating setbacks — to reproductive rights, maternal healthcare, and more. As Vice President Kamala Harris told Refinery29 last week: “We have the highest rate of maternal mortality of any economically strong nation in the world, and women are dying at an extremely high rate.”
Where will that leave Americans seeking abotions? Here’s a list of resources to help you navigate the weeks — or even years — ahead.
Advertisement
How can I find a clinic near me if I need an abortion, and will my state laws stop me from getting one?
Even with Roe in place, abortion has long been known inaccesible to many, but right now, you still have a federal right to abortion — no matter what state you live in. Abortions can be performed in-clinic using medication or a procedure, or be self-managed via the abortion pill, although some states like Texas have already been able to impose extreme bans. If Roe v. Wade is overturned and your state moves forward with an abortion ban or other severe limits (which the Guttmacher Institute predicts could happen in up 26 states), you can continue to use these resources to guide you to either in- or out-of-state abortion clinics, abortion funds, and other resources.
If you need an abortion, Abortion Finder is an excellent resource and won’t turn up anti-abortion organizations or crisis pregnancy centers (the latter typically operate with the goal of talking pregnant people out of abortion). When you put in your zip code, age range, and the date of your last period, it will tell you specifics about what kind of abortion you likely need (medication or procedure) and what the laws are in your state or the state nearby with the closest abortion clinic. For example, if you live in some parts of western Iowa, they’ll direct you to both Iowa and neighboring Nebraska clinics, and tell you about any restrictions you may face.
Advertisement
The search engine I Need An A does something similar and breaks this information up, figuring out what the laws are in your state and linking you up to verified abortion providers. It also answers specific questions you might have like “how much is this going to cost,” “how am I going to afford this,” and “what happens during an in-clinic procedure.” Planned Parenthood also has a search function that allows you to find clinics and support in your city and state.
How will self-managed abortions be affected?
Medication abortion typically involves taking two pills that can be taken up to about 10 weeks in pregnancy (though there are some select folks who medical experts don’t recommend medication abortion for, including those with IUDs and certain bleeding disorders).
If you want to self-manage your abortion at home, resources such as Plan C will help you access a database of telemedicine providers, as well as online pharmacies that will send you abortion pills via mail. HeyJane and Carafem are legal telemedicine services, while the European website Aid Access will connect folks in places where abortion is criminalized to pharmacies in other countries that can send pills. They also have something called “advance provision,” meaning they’ll give you the pills to have on hand in case, even before you get pregnant.
It’s important to note that self-managed abortion has been criminalized before, though there are no laws stating that pregnant people should be punished for having abortions. If you have questions about the legality, reach out to If/When/How’s confidential Repro Legal Helpline. The Digital Defense Fund offers tips and resources for technological security in connection with abortion access, and Hackblossom’s DIY Guide To Feminist Cybersecurity is also a good resource.
Advertisement
For information on how to use abortion pills, check out guides like How to Use Abortion Pill and Self-managed Abortion; Safe & Supported.
What else can we do to protect abortion rights?
Protests and rallies have been on-going since the leaked draft opinion with marches taking place the past weekend and thousands of people gathering in over 450 protests in Washington, New York, L.A. and across the country.
But when it comes to the future of Roe, the decision rests with the Republican-majority Supreme Court, which already showed its hand in the leaked draft opinion. However, there are a few schools of thought on the leak: one, that it was shared to garner outcry from the majority of Americans who support abortion in most or all cases, thereby swaying the court, and two, that it was leaked to get those on record in the draft to stick to their word.
Moving forward, Vice President Harris has urged people to “understand their power” and vote for pro-choice leaders in upcoming local, state, and federal elections. Find out where abortion is on the ballot this year — like Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, and Vermont — put pressure on your district attorney not to criminalize abortion, and vote for pro-choice legislators. If you’re absolutely sick of being told to vote, there are other things you can do as well, like volunteering at an independent abortion clinic or donating money, which brings us to our next point.
Where and who can I donate money to help people access abortion?
Advertisement
There are a lot of organizations out there who’ve been doing work to fight for reproductive rights for decades, so they’re a good place to start. As abortion funds gear up for increased costs as a growing number of patients need to travel across state lines, they will be among the greatest in need of support. Here are a few abortion funds and networks now accepting donations, though this is just a start.
Abortion Care Network supports independent clinics (those that are outside of the big networks like Planned Parenthood).
The Brigid Alliance This organization helps folks traveling long distances for appointments, partnering with various abortion providers and funds.
The Yellowhammer Fund offers people in Alabama, Mississippi, and the Deep South financial and practical support for reproductive healthcare, and also offers supplies like free emergency contraception.
Jane’s Due Process helps people under 18 who may have to go through courts to get approval for an abortion in Texas. They also offer resources such as birth control and shelters and abuse resources.