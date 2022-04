I Took A Break From Weed After Smoking For 3 Years — Here’s What Happened

Honestly, smoking CBD is kind of lit! I used weed to manage my anxiety, but if it was flaring up during a work day, for example, I’d be out of luck. CBD has a noticeable calming effect that still allows me to stay clear-headed and focused, so I’m able to smoke it during the day if I need to, which has been fantastic. It’s not all pros, though; my appetite is completely gone . I have been eating my first meal of the day anywhere between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and still not finishing it. I even wasted a (pricey) bowl of my favorite ramen today in an attempt to entice myself to eat something. I’m hoping that this side effect fades soon. I’m also having trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. I had a terrible habit of waking up around 3 or 4 a.m. and smoking to get back to sleep. As you can imagine, it resulted in some really groggy mornings. Without weed, I’ve just resigned myself to these sleepless nights; it’s something I need to suffer through in order for my body to recalibrate. If anything, I’m more concerned that my body relies so much on weed to do normal bodily functions like eat and sleep!