Tefi Talks Liquid Nose Jobs & “Jellyfishing” Her Way Into A Hosting Career

"I didn't want to go back to my home in Miami. I love Miami, but when I go back I see where my boyfriend dumped me; it's like a hometown thing. When I moved to New York, I started meeting all of these creative people, but many of them were very corporate-minded. I have parents and family that believed I had to work in an office to have a 'good job.' So, I was working in offices as a receptionist. I mean, all the jobs had nice names for me, like 'Community Leader' or 'Social Media Manager and Greeter' — I was a receptionist. In 2017, I started working at a production studio and started working around really confident and creative people, like directors, photographers, stylists, [and] makeup artists. I would hear them say things, like, 'Don't credit me for this work, I'm not proud of it and I don't want my name on it.' I was like, that's so rock n' roll."