Tefi Talks Liquid Nose Jobs & “Jellyfishing” Her Way Into A Hosting Career

"When it comes to beauty and hair, I'm very detached. I'm willing to do anything. That might be a bit of a rebellious streak from growing up in a Latin household where they wanted me to wear cardigans. Like, I'm never going to wear the fucking cardigan, Mom. Growing up in the 2000s and seeing Avril Levine wearing a tie, that was some high-fashion shit. I was obsessed with Gwen Stefani . When I was 15 and her Love. Angel. Music. Baby. era was happening and she was playing with her image all the time, that was so inspiring to me. When it came to beauty, I was always really experimental. I was always chopping my hair off or dyeing it. I was going to school with a full smoky eye or blue eyeshadow. I grew up in Miami and the people around me were Latin, but the people I saw on TV weren't. I wanted to include myself in trends."