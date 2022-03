6 R29 Staffers Tried Zara’s First-Ever Foundation

Fast-forward to 2022 and Zara has finally added the Limitless Soft Matte Foundation and the Luminous Creamy Concealer to its beauty lineup. At $19.90 and $12.90 respectively, the products are a little pricier than your average drugstore brands, like Maybelline and L'Oreal, but about half the price of luxury offerings, such as NARS and Estée Lauder. Renowned makeup artist Diane Kendal is the mastermind behind the formulas, which the brand says are buildable, lightweight and highly pigmented. The foundation boasts sebum-controlling properties for those with oily skin , and the color range is impressive. There are 51 shades available in the foundation (taking undertones into consideration, too) and 36 shades in the concealer — both products focusing on the nuances of darker skin.