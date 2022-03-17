The Virgo Full Moon Knows What We Want Before We Want It

It’s important to remember that any form of return, including relapse and repatriation, is an opportunity to recognize difference: You are different from who you were, it is different from what you remember, and nothing stays the same. The past self you meet at these places of rupture has been waiting for you. It means to integrate. It wants you to know that all your selves are necessary where you are going and none of them (not even the one you feel you are now) knows where it is you’ll end up.