The Virgo Full Moon Knows What We Want Before We Want It

“The different archetypes we try on are all connected and we can loosen our grip and not have such a narrow gaze,” she says. “It’s about taking those boxes you will put yourself in — it’s about really trying to deconstruct and dismantle these boxes.” She speaks to the ways that the Lovers card encourages us to see how dualities exist together, how new combinations, new unions, are a form of intervention and innovation.The Virgo full moon loves boxes, she loves to acquire them, give them a purpose, and a place. With this full moon making a trine to Pluto in Capricorn, whatever fills these boxes also burdens them. There’s a sense that the information we’re working with, the things that have come up and seek attendance, are older than the present moment and outside time. Neptune's loose conjunction to the Sun and sextile to both Pluto in Capricorn and The North Node in Taurus only serves to stretch time farther, into many worlds and countless iterations. The future is present, the present is past, the vibes are psychic, and everything within us is looking for a release.