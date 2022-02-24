“At first, you just want to make music because that’s your passion, but then you realize that you are impacting people with what you say and do. You realize that someone is counting on you or taking you as a figure they can relate to,” she explains. “I started sharing my story because I know a lot of people see themselves in it. A lot of young, Dominican girls have told me they're proud to have someone who looks like them, who they can relate to, and who represents them and not just the industry I operate in.”