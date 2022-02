Coming into herself inspired Yendry to return for the first time as an adult to her native Herrera neighborhood in the Dominican Republic last year. “I wanted to present myself as I am today and my music,” she describes tenderly, “not to an audience but to my family.” An intimate snapshot of this emotional homecoming is captured in En El Patio , a five-minute documentary celebrating her Dominican roots and what she deems the essence of her cultural fabric. “It was important for me to show where I come from, because I feel like a lot of people don't really understand that and are a little bit confused about me,” she says, expounding that she was raised by an Italian father figure and took on his last name after her mother married him.