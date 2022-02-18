Rihanna also raised the bar on how people can find their bra size. As someone who has worked as a bra specialist, nothing could prepare me for how seamless and sufficient the process of finding the right size for me would be. To optimize this experience, Savage X Fenty partnered with FIT: MATCH, a technology platform to create the “Fit Xperience,” which allows Savage X associates to use LiDAR-powered smartphones to scan a customer’s upper body. It creates a personalized 3D replica of the customer that offers their exact bra size and shape and recommendations for a wide range of Savage X Fenty products. Inside the fitting room, customers are also able to find a kiosk that will allow them to scan items in case they want to browse other styles and check item prices.