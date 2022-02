Months before my aunt’s cancer advanced, I started experiencing anticipatory grief . That is, the beginning of grief when a loved one is still alive. I’d listen to podcasts trying to understand it, read articles on how to deal with it, and spent hours researching her cancer. Within six months of her diagnosis, her cancer started to spread, and the news was so shocking that I couldn’t sleep. I lost my appetite. I fainted one afternoon and woke up to a pain so deep I literally did not have the language to understand what was happening. Imagining life without Mami Celina was like imagining a life without the sun. Of course I did all the things I should have at the time: go to therapy, talk about my feelings with my family, and cry it out. But that wasn’t enough; I was bursting at the seams. So I started running . Some days, I didn’t know where I was going, or what I was training for, but I knew I needed to move. I needed to be outside on the trails among the trees and the birds. The forest is forgiving. Nature didn’t judge me if I decided to quiet my cries or allow them to belt out.