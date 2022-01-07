What Latinxs Are Manifesting for 2022

“The peak of [Black Lives Matter protests] in 2020 really ignited a lot of people to want to explore their identity and also figure out how to be a better ally. I hope people still have this momentum, but if they don't, I hope that in the new year, allies continue to educate themselves on what it means to be an ally to Afro Latinxs and all Black people. Have those conversations with your family members that are uncomfortable, but necessary, to bridge that gap. For somebody who's a part of the community, the only way that we can really see change is if we continue to do the work that our ancestors did before us. BLM is great, but we were doing the work years before, like the Black Panthers or grassroots organizations who were around way before the pandemic. I hope we continue to move the agenda forward and recognize that we will not be free if Black people and Black liberation are not pushed forward. We must be open to hearing people's experiences. Research can only go so far; we're not actually learning if we're not learning from each other and lifting each other up. We have to come together if we want to win.”

